Daniel G. Ruck
1967 - 2020
Daniel G. Ruck

Oshkosh - Daniel G. Ruck, age 53, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Dan was born on March 14, 1967 in Oshkosh to Gerald and Cheryl (Albashian) Ruck. He married Lorie Larson on April 16, 2020 in Oshkosh.

Dan lived for automotive mechanics, tooling on anything and everything he could get his hands on; he specialized in transmissions. If it was broken, Dan would fix it, and if it wasn't broken, he would take it apart and make it better (hear the ru-u-u-mble). Dan was a Harley fanatic and enjoyed feeling free spirited on his motorcycle(s). He loved the family hunting season and excelled at boating and snowmobiling; anything with a motor. He spent time with close friends and family with captain-n-coke in hand. Dan had a zest for playing in pool tournaments, partnered with his sister, and darts with friends. Dan had a generous spirit and would give the shirt off his back for a complete stranger; he would stop for anyone in need of assistance and literally fix an engine on the spot.

Shortly after high school, Dan started his journey on being a transmission specialist, working for various automotive repair shops, J and R Service, Oshkosh; Expert Transmission, Omro (where Dan put the "expert" in transmission), and Red Power Diesel, West Bloomfield, where he repaired and built fire trucks, while still having the dream of owning his own transmission shop someday.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Lorie Ruck; parents, Gerald and Cheryl Ruck; son, Mitchell (Jason Cintron) Ruck (NY); two daughters, Chelsea Delzer (Jared Langenhorst) (CO) and Gabriel Delzer (Berlin); one sister, Becky (Aaron) Grimm; brothers from another mother, Steve Sattler and Craig Pettit. Dan is remembered and loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Daniel was preceded in death by his son, David Ruck; stepmom, Marilu Ruck; grandparents Milton and Dorothy Ruck, Chuck and "Dolly" Albashian; and great grandmother Ruth Crowner.

A Memorial Service for Dan will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 South Westhaven Drive Oshkosh, WI 54904. Father Tom Long will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be at the Hilltop Cemetery, Saxeville, followed by a social gathering with Captain Coke, family & friends.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for UW Hospital and Clinics.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
JUL
16
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
So sorry to learn of the passing of your son, much too young. Sincere condolences to family and friends .
Joan Moran Case
Friend
