Daniel Gimenez
Berlin - Daniel Gerard Gimenez, age 50, passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer on May 29th, 2019 at Appleton Medical Center.
He was born on August 27th, 1968 in Berlin. He was the son of the late Alonzo Gimenez and Ruth Gimenez and brother to 9 siblings. He grew up in Berlin where at the age of 5 he already decided that he wanted to work with airplanes. This love for aviation never left and during his time in the US Army, he completed training on helicopters (his first love as he called it). Later while working for an oversea Company Augusta in Germany he completed his Aircraft and Powerplant license. For 17 years he worked for Basler Turbo LLC in Oshkosh, starting as an A&P mechanic and later on qualified himself as an Aircraft Inspector. He went back to school in his 40's and completed an Industrial Engineering degree at Fox Valley Tech. In November of 2014, he took on a new job out of state with Honeywell Flight Service in WA as a Quality Assurance Manager. After a brief time in WA, his Department was transferred to Phoenix Arizona. In June of 1995, he married his wife Grit, in Germany, and together they returned to Berlin, WI to have their daughter Amanda four years later.
Travels to Germany were always part of their lives. He enjoyed German culture and especially German beer. Daniel loved to work on his home, appreciated nature, loved his pets and liked to sing karaoke with family. His family was very important to him so he worked hard to provide a safe place for everyone, always having an open door for any family member or friend. He never hesitated to give a hand to someone in need.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Grit; daughter, Amanda; son, Benjamin Dietrich (Gimenez); his mother, Ruth and 9 siblings: Jan (Bill) Krebs, Rob (Joyce), Greg, Mike, Patrick, Karen Jari, Sharon, twin David (Carrie) and Steve (Noel), as well as 14 nieces/nephews and 6 great-nieces/nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Alonzo; brother, Mark; and aunts, Bernadine and Mary Lou; cousin, BJ; paternal and maternal grandparents, uncle, Albert Liese; and brother-in-law, Doug Jari.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and also on Friday, June 7th from 9:00 -10:30 a.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home in Berlin.
A mass at All Saint Catholic Parish will follow on Friday, June 7th at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father David Greenfield. Military honors will be presented by the Berlin VFW Wells-Krause Post #2925 following the service.
The family would like to thank the staff of Thedacare Appleton ICU and Thedacare Berlin ER for their excellent care and compassion they showed Daniel.
For more information please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 2, 2019