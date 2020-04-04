|
Daniel J. Dadas
Oshkosh - Daniel J. Dadas (79) passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Dan was born in Milwaukee WI. On Nov. 2, 1940 the son of the late Daniel and Ruth (Dawson) Dadas. On May 19, 1962 Dan married Joan (Troxell) Dadas. He worked at Mercury Marine and retired after 28 years as a journeyman electrician. After retirement he owned two business; DJ's Limo's and DJ's bar. His true passion was DJ's bar, he loved spending time making memorable memories for many. During his life he collected old cars ,deer hunting, boating, snowmobiling and golf. He has his golf club and ball mounted on a plaque because he was so ecstatic about making that hole in one. He enjoyed taking a trip to the casino's every now and then. He loved spending lunches down at the Roxy with his friends. His four legged Miley will miss him and those doggie bags.
He's survived by the love of his life, Joan Dadas, three children; Kim Dadas, Troy Dadas, Nicole (David) Suess Jr. His pride and joy; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Liz) Hebert, Kourtney Rousseau, Ashley Carratt, Sean Dadas, Danny Dadas, Brittany Thresher, Brandon (Pricilla) Thresher.
His great grandchildren; the oldest Katannah Dadas, and within the last year; Evan Hebert, Karter Hebert, Peyton Thresher and three week old Harmony Thresher. Two sisters; Marlene Butt, Debbie (Ray) Karau, one brother Gene Dadas, one sister-in-law Judy Dadas and many nieces and nephews. He's proceeded in death by his parents, brother: Adrian Dadas, sisters; Geraldine Lonza, Mary Burns. Two sister-in-law's and three brother-in-law's; Tom and Gloria Duley, Ike and Diane Petri and Denny Troxell.
Dan will be missed for his spirit of life, and witty sense of humor.
Due to the gathering restriction there will be a celebration of life at a later time.
Death brings heartache that no one can heal, but the love is something that no one can ever take away.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020