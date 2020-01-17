|
Formerly Berlin - Daniel K. Zietlow, age 65, formerly of Berlin, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, after a courageous battle against stage 4 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
Dan was born October 1, 1954, in Berlin, the son of Bertram and Donna Ebert Zietlow. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Berlin. He was a 1972 graduate of Berlin High School, member of the National Honor Society, and graduate of Green Lake County Seneca 4-H Club. He enjoyed tinkering with electronics and repairing complex machinery. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was also president of the Theta Tau engineering fraternity. He spent most of his life in St. Cloud, MN, where he worked in the paper industry as a Power Superintendent, Supervisor and Project Engineer. He was an avid Badger hockey and football fan, loved Indy car racing, and made time to help his dad and brother on the family dairy farm.
Surviving are his parents, Bert and Donna Zietlow; brother, Rodney (Karen) Zietlow; sister, Marci (Mark) Ruman; nieces and nephews, Carrie (Tim) Pinchart, Rod Zietlow Jr., David (Stacy) Zietlow, Rachel Ruman and Renee Ruman; and great-nieces and nephews, Katrina and Jonathan Hoesly, Addison, Jakson, and Kallan Pinchart and Paige and Chloe Zietlow.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Sluke officiating. Entombment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
