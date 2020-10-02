1/1
Daniel L. Benz
1970 - 2020
{ "" }
Daniel L. Benz

Oshkosh - Daniel L. Benz, age 50, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday September 29, 2020. "Disco" Dan was born on May 29, 1970 in Neenah, WI to Evans and Geraldine (Robinson) Benz. He graduated from Armstrong High School in Minnesota. Dan spent many years traveling and working around the country, mostly following his favorite bands, The Grateful Dead, Phish, and Widespread Panic, and attending gem shows. Dan finally decided it was time to come home and settle down. He started his own successful business, Hedgehog Yard and Garden Services. Dan loved cooking and gardening, making salsa and other things with his homegrown tomatoes, vegetables, and spices. He also had a large worm farm. He loved his furry companions, Austin and Otis. Dan definitely led an interesting and colorful life.

Dan is survived by his mother Gerry of Appleton, father Evans (Pat) Benz of Tigerton; brothers Brad (Penny) Benz of Appleton and Doug Benz of Appleton; nephews Garrett, Isaac, Gavin, Henry, Jack and a niece Zoe; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his former wife Micki Olson Benz of Oshkosh.

Dan is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Private memorial services for Dan will be held at Wichmann Funeral Homes Tri County Chapel. Private interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To view Dan's obituary and to share a memory, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Memories & Condolences
