Daniel Peters
Waupaca - Of Waupaca, age 64, passed away Wednesday, November 13th, surrounded by family after a courageous, year-long battle with cancer. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Louis; mother, Bryanne; and sister, Marlene. He is survived by his wife, Glenna; daughters Danielle (Brian) and Megan (Trevor); step-children Scott, Stephanie (Scott), and Elizabeth (Nathan); siblings Harvey and Sonja (Vivian); and numerous lifelong friends and close family members. The Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Friends and family may gather on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019