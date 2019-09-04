|
Danil Fink
Oshkosh - Danil Vladimirovich Fink, age 23, left his earthly family on August 27, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1996, in Yoshkar-Ola Russia, the older twin by five minutes of Irina Kadyrova. Danil graduated from Omro High School and studied to be an electrician at Fox Valley Technical college and was recently working towards getting an apprenticeship.
Danil was quick to light up any room with his sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He also enjoyed snowboarding, boating, fishing and running. Danil was especially close to his family and best friend Kyle and god son Elliott. Daniel especially liked getting Kyle's and the family dogs together for playtime.
Danil is loved and will be missed by his mom, Irina (Glenn) Ostrom; step brothers and sisters, Josh Fink; Rileigh, Camille and Garrett Ostrom, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Russia, the Fink aunts, uncles and cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Mark Fink and twin brother Artem.
A private funeral was held to honor Danil's life and he was laid to rest in Omro Cemetery alongside his brother Artem.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2019