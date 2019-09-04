Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Resources
More Obituaries for Danil Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danil Fink


1996 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danil Fink Obituary
Danil Fink

Oshkosh - Danil Vladimirovich Fink, age 23, left his earthly family on August 27, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1996, in Yoshkar-Ola Russia, the older twin by five minutes of Irina Kadyrova. Danil graduated from Omro High School and studied to be an electrician at Fox Valley Technical college and was recently working towards getting an apprenticeship.

Danil was quick to light up any room with his sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He also enjoyed snowboarding, boating, fishing and running. Danil was especially close to his family and best friend Kyle and god son Elliott. Daniel especially liked getting Kyle's and the family dogs together for playtime.

Danil is loved and will be missed by his mom, Irina (Glenn) Ostrom; step brothers and sisters, Josh Fink; Rileigh, Camille and Garrett Ostrom, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Russia, the Fink aunts, uncles and cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Mark Fink and twin brother Artem.

A private funeral was held to honor Danil's life and he was laid to rest in Omro Cemetery alongside his brother Artem.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now