Danny Mark Kibbons



Oshkosh - He passed away unexpectedly on October 16, 2020 at age 61. He lovingly survived by his children Cathy (Edward) Eberhart and Nick Kibbons. Proud grandpa of Tia Dontae and Kaden. Dear brother of Terry Kibbons, Carol Kibbons, Betty Bennett, Bobby Kibbons and Rich Kibbons. He will be loved, remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.



Danny was a dedicated long time employee of Oshkosh Truck. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, bowling and car shows. He was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed Brewers Baseball and Packer games. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with family.



A celebration of Danny's life will take place at Winkler's Westward Ho (4905 County Hwy S, Oshkosh, WI 54904) on Saturday, November 21st from 11AM -3PM.









