Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oshkosh - Danny Ray "Donut" Harrington Sr. of Oshkosh, passed away early Friday morning, April 5, 2019 at the age of 68.

Danny was born September 18, 1950, to Louis and Harriett (Weymouth) Harrington in Oshkosh, WI. Danny was one of the thirteen Harrington children of Louis and Harriett. Danny attended Oshkosh schools and worked at Pluswood and Bemis in Oshkosh. Danny served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in April 1972. Danny was married to Karen Schmidt from August 7, 1976 until his passing. Danny will be remembered for his great sense of humor, and his love of Packers football. In his spare time, he would play golf, watch the Packers play football, and catch a Cubs game. Above all other things, Danny was a family man, he loved his family and adored his granddaughters. Danny put his family first and supported them in every way he could.

Danny Sr. is survived by his wife, Karen Harrington; children, Kellie (Paul) Harrington-Kaufman, Dawn Harrington, Danny Jr., and Holly Harrington; grandchildren, Katelin Swanson, Vanessa Swanson, Jenna Swanson, Kyle, Corey and Savanah, Richard, Jeffrey, and Ryan; siblings, Patricia (Charles) Nitz, Debbie (Tim) Liebert, Gail Lee, George (Shirley) Harrington, Steven Harrington, Keith Harrington, Bob Harrington, John (Diane) Harrington; and many nieces and nephews.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Harriet Harrington; son Corey Harrington; siblings Betty Covey, Roger Harrington, Doug Harrington, and Gary Harrington.

A visitation will be held at Seefeld Funeral home, 1025 Oregon St, Oshkosh on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 10, 2019
