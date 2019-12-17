|
|
Darlene Gonyo
Bloomington, IN - Darlene Rose Gonyo died on December 16, 2019 at Hearthstone Health Campus in Bloomington, Indiana. She was 79. Darlene was born on October 27, 1940 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Ruth Pieper. Ruth married Everett Olson when Darlene was 7, and he raised Darlene as his own. In 1958 Darlene moved with her family to Oshkosh and she graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1959.
After high school Darlene met fellow Oshkosh HS alum Jerry Gonyo, the love of her life. They married in 1963 and enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Their family was made complete by their two children, Jeff and Jill. The family moved to Racine, Wisconsin and later the northwest suburbs of Chicago. As Jerry neared retirement they relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona. In 2016 they moved together to Bloomington, Indiana, where Darlene received excellent care at Hearthstone and from her devoted husband and caregiver extraordinaire, Jerry.
Darlene worked for Unocal Oil Company for several years, rising to the position of Executive Secretary. She loved the work and the people she worked with. She pursued certification as an Executive Professional Secretary in 1983, and then took other college courses for enjoyment.
Darlene was an extrovert who loved family, friends and strangers. She loved to play cards, do puzzles, and find adventure near and far with Jerry. She considered herself happy, lucky, and thankful and often proclaimed "life is good."
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved Grandma Catherine Radtke, and an infant sister Gloria. She is survived by Jerry, son Jeff Gonyo, his wife Peg, daughter Jill Piedmont, grandchildren Nathan and Elena Gonyo, Tucker, Abe, and Charlotte Piedmont, as well as her extended family of in-laws.
Family and friends with gather at Seefeld Funeral Chapel,1025 Oregon St. in Oshkosh on Saturday, December 21 for Visitation and a Celebration of Life from 10:00 - noon immediately followed by lunch. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Remember her with a toast of white wine and a smile; or, if so led, with a donation to the IU Health Foundation - Alzheimer Resource Services (PO Box 1149, Bloomington IN 47401) or the .
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019