|
|
Darrel Schmidt
Oshkosh - Darrel F. Schmidt, age 84, of Oshkosh, died Friday afternoon, June 21, 2019, at Ripon Medical Center, in Ripon, Wisconsin. Born on July 20, 1934, in Oshkosh, the son of Clarence and Viola (Zentner) Schmidt.
Employed as an Inventory Coordinator for Kimberly Clark before retiring 26 years ago, Darrel enjoyed bowling, golfing, baseball, time spent with his grandchildren and especially his great-granddaughter. A true Wisconsin Sports Fan, Darrel liked to watch the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and Bucks whenever they were playing. Darrel served his country with the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Schmidt; a daughter, Joann (Steve) Peeters; a son, Dan Schmidt; grandchildren, Aaron Peeters and Stephanie (John) Bartman; a great-granddaughter, Kailey Bartman; and a sister, Carol Hintz. Preceding Darrel in death are his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Milo "Buzz" and Deanna Schmidt; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Hintz.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Seefeld Funeral Chapels, 1025 Oregon Street, with Pastor Charles Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Park with full Military Honors. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral chapel. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 30, 2019