Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrel Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrel Schmidt


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrel Schmidt Obituary
Darrel Schmidt

Oshkosh - Darrel F. Schmidt, age 84, of Oshkosh, died Friday afternoon, June 21, 2019, at Ripon Medical Center, in Ripon, Wisconsin. Born on July 20, 1934, in Oshkosh, the son of Clarence and Viola (Zentner) Schmidt.

Employed as an Inventory Coordinator for Kimberly Clark before retiring 26 years ago, Darrel enjoyed bowling, golfing, baseball, time spent with his grandchildren and especially his great-granddaughter. A true Wisconsin Sports Fan, Darrel liked to watch the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and Bucks whenever they were playing. Darrel served his country with the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Schmidt; a daughter, Joann (Steve) Peeters; a son, Dan Schmidt; grandchildren, Aaron Peeters and Stephanie (John) Bartman; a great-granddaughter, Kailey Bartman; and a sister, Carol Hintz. Preceding Darrel in death are his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Milo "Buzz" and Deanna Schmidt; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Hintz.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Seefeld Funeral Chapels, 1025 Oregon Street, with Pastor Charles Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Park with full Military Honors. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral chapel. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now