Darrel Stadler
Oshkosh - Darrel L. Stadler, 70, of Oshkosh died peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home after losing a battle with cancer. Honoring his request, he was cared for in his home by his daughters, sisters, and a close niece with assistance from Aurora Hospice.
He was born February 1, 1949 in Oshkosh, a son of the late Louis and Josephine (Mathe) Stadler. He is survived by his loving daughters Tracey Stadler of Appleton and Amy Stadler of Menasha; three sisters Dorothy Philip of Alpharetta, GA, Alice Bloechl, and Carol Stadler of Oshkosh; five grandchildren Kailie, Emilee, Taylor, Cooper, Sam; brothers-in-law Walter Wright, Robert Hughes; a special niece Connie (James) Stevenson and many other nieces and nephews. Darrel was preceded in death by sisters Lorraine Wright, Lois Hughes; brothers-in-law Donald Philip, Eugene (Chink) Bloechl.
Darrel worked for 38 years at Hoffmaster Company, serving as foreman in the Shipping Department for the last 20 years with the company.
Darrel was a member of a popular local band "The Mystic Sounds" in his single days where he loved playing the guitar and for years afterwards. He was an avid bow and gun hunter, claiming six trophy-worthy bucks along with smaller game of different kinds. Even after a major heart attack and stroke nine years ago, Darrel taught himself to function well with his non-dominant hand including learning to shoot left-handed.
A commemorative service will be held at Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 West South Park Avenue, on Saturday, May 25, at 11:00am. Family and friends may call from 9:30am until time of service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 24, 2019