Darrell D. Charles, age 80 of Bicknell, IN, formally of Oshkosh, WI, passed away on May 6, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospice Center in Vincennes, IN. Darrell was born on February 21, 1939 to Anthony and Hilda Charles. Darrell graduated from Oshkosh High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1958. He was united in marriage to Kay E. Nichols on May 7, 1960 and together they raised 6 children. They were married for 20 years. Darrell worked for Rockwell in Oshkosh,WI, Battle Creek, MI and in York, SC. While living and working in Michigan he met Bev Miles and they were married on March 17, 1984. After retirement, they moved to Bicknell, IN to care for Bev's parents. Darrell was an avid camper, snowmobiler, handyman and hard worker. He could fix anything you put in front of him. He also loved to write poems whether they be funny, serious, religious or romantic. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his wife Bev Charles, 2 daughters; Robin (Robert) Kraemer, Kathleen (Rick) Kiraly, and 3 sons Mark Charles, Scott Charles, Gary (April) Charles, 2 step-sons, David (Laurie) Miles, Troy (Amy) Miles. Nine grandchildren; Andrew (Lindsay) Kraemer, Aaron (Kathryn) Kraemer, Alexander (Kym) Kraemer, Nathan Kiraly, Jenna Kiraly, Ryan (Emily) Charles, Megan Charles, Nolan Charles, Julianna Charles, 3 step-grandchildren, Cara Miles, Steven Miles and Grace Miles. Two Great-grandchildren Olivia Jean Kraemer and Clara Sue Kraemer. His first wife Kay Robinson. And his beloved dogs, Tucker and Griffin.
He is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Hilda Charles, 5 brothers; Lester Foley, Carlton Foley, Wilfred Foley, Bobby Charles, Harlan Charles and 2 sisters; Delores Smith and Sandra Charles. He was also preceded in death by his son Christopher Charles.
Services were held in Bicknell, IN on May 11, 2019 at Mariah Creek Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at
www.fredrickandson.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 8, 2019