Oshkosh - David A. Genal, 85 of Oshkosh, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1935 in Oshkosh to Francis Joseph and Angela (Boettcher) Genal. He married Carol Fay Buhrow on September 12, 1959.David worked most of his adult life at car dealerships as a service director.He is survived by his wife, Carol Genal; sons, Michael Gregory Genal of Oshkosh, and Francis Joseph Genal of Kentucky; grandchildren, Joshua Michael Genal and Christian Ann Schaffer; great-grandchild, Gabriel Noah Genal. He is further survived by his sister Kathleen (Marvin) Behnke of Kaukauna.Per David's wishes private burial will take place.