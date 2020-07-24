1/
David A. Genal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oshkosh - David A. Genal, 85 of Oshkosh, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1935 in Oshkosh to Francis Joseph and Angela (Boettcher) Genal. He married Carol Fay Buhrow on September 12, 1959.

David worked most of his adult life at car dealerships as a service director.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Genal; sons, Michael Gregory Genal of Oshkosh, and Francis Joseph Genal of Kentucky; grandchildren, Joshua Michael Genal and Christian Ann Schaffer; great-grandchild, Gabriel Noah Genal. He is further survived by his sister Kathleen (Marvin) Behnke of Kaukauna.

Per David's wishes private burial will take place.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved