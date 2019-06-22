|
|
David Alan Witte
- - 1953 - 2019
David passed from our world on June 3, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born to Helen and Wilbur Witte of Oshkosh, Wisconsin in July 1953 and graduated from Oshkosh High. He went on to attain a BA in Geography and MBA from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Work as a stockbroker and in commercial real estate took him to Denver and then Milwaukee, where he met his future wife, Lynne. In August 1986, they married and moved from Hawaii to California where they raised their daughters. David had earned a computer science degree at Roosevelt University while living in Hawaii. His work shifted to IT, as a systems analyst, becoming his new career.
Dave was active on the council of the former Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity. He enjoyed tennis, biking and golf. He had a strong passion for music, particularly the oldies with doo-wop, the Beach Boys, Billy Joel, Motown, and Pink Floyd. Professional and college sports were a large part of his life interest and the Oakland A's and Green Bay Packers were his teams. He was a big history buff and the "go to guy" for trivia if you could not remember a fact. When he was feeling his best he was known for his sense of humor and roaring laughter.
Mourning his passing are daughters Lisa and Kristin Witte, wife Lynne Hollison Witte, and brother Stephen Witte (Andrea), numerous cousins, friends, family and extended family in Wisconsin, Hawaii, California, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Florida. Parents Helen and Wilbur preceded him in death. A Celebration of Dave's Life is planned for the future. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to a .
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 22, 2019