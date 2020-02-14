|
|
David Arne Olsen
Winchester - David Arne Olsen, age 58 and affectionately known as "Doctor Dave," passed away unexpectedly on January 30th, 2020 in Winchester, VA.
David loved the outdoors and raised his kids to have a strong appreciation for the beauty of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. He loved the Green Bay Packers and raised his children to be die-hard Wisconsin Badger fans. He was always there to stitch us up after a collision with a mailbox, a rock, or the pavement, usually with super glue. David was fascinated with history and would spend hours reading about Olsen family history, the Edmund Fitzgerald, or researching something new he'd read in a magazine.
His sons Jonathan and Niklas will cherish the wonderful memories they have of early morning pheasant hunting trips that ended with trips to Tucker's, and the long summers of playing for dad's soccer team in the Oshkosh Youth Soccer Club. David was proud of his sons' accomplishments as an aircraft mechanic and robotics engineer, as well as their hunting records. His daughter Erika will never forget the years that he spent as one of the "dancing dads" at Richard's School of the Dance and the hours spent discussing college and medical school plans. She has followed in her father's footsteps by pursuing a career in medicine.
David is survived by his mother Beverly Olsen, his sisters Jeanne (Fred) Kowalski and Nancy (Doug) Hasenstein; and his three children Jonathan (Molly), Erika, and Niklas Olsen. David was preceded in death by his father Arne, and his sister Cathy.
A celebration of David's life will take place at 11am on February 29th, 2020 at Kettle Moraine Bible Church (West Bend, WI). In lieu of flowers, his children request that donations be made to the Palmer College of Chiropractic Scholarship Fund.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020