|
|
David C. Geiger
Oshkosh - David C. Geiger, 69, of Oshkosh died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at UW Health University Hospital in Madison of complications following a heart attack. He was born the son of Harry and Mary Lou (Schwartz) Geiger on June 14, 1950 in Fond du Lac. In 1968, Dave graduated from Campbellsport High School. On July 27, 1974 he married Linda Schaefer in Fond du Lac and lived in Fond du Lac until 2014 when they moved to Oshkosh. Dave worked in sales at Airgas for 40 years and retired in 2016. He was a former member of Lakeside Evening Kiwanis, ELKS Club, Bethel Church, and a current member of First Congregational Church in Oshkosh. Dave didn't miss a chance to be with his daughters and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, baking cookies with them, and making their favorite meals. Dave used his many talents to help wherever he could. His family and church loved his willingness to lend a hand and build custom indoor and outdoor furniture, especially adirondack chairs. Dave and Linda have been enjoying traveling, with trips to Italy, Hawaii, and most recently to Mexico. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, shooting sporting clays, playing cards, and driving his Corvette. In his younger years he was in softball, basketball and bowling leagues.
Dave loved spending time and laughing with friends and family. Anyone who knew him, knew he couldn't pass by a popcorn stand without getting a bag.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Nancy (Brian) Gezella of Maple Grove, MN, and Jill (Ryan) Epprecht of Oshkosh; four grandchildren, Ethan and Evan Gezella, and Aubrey and Graham Epprecht; four siblings, Mary Smit, Robert (Marianne) Geiger, Charles (Ann) Geiger, and Sandy Surita; sister-in-law, Julie (Reggie) Hummelmeier; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. David was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mary Lou; mother-in-law, Kathleen Zabel; and two brothers-in-law, Roy Smit and Randy Schaefer.
A private family burial will take place at Bethel Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Bethel Church, Town of Byron or First Congregational Church, Oshkosh.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020