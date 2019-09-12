Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bill & Stels
3083 Cty Rd E
Eureka, WI
David C. Kallas

David C. Kallas Obituary
David C. Kallas

Omro - David C. Kallas, age 72, of Omro, died peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Bill & Stels 3083 Cty Rd E Eureka. Military honors will take place at 3:00 p.m.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

A full obituary will be in the Friday edition.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 12, 2019
