|
|
David C. Kallas
Omro - David C. Kallas, age 72, of Omro, died peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Bill & Stels 3083 Cty Rd E Eureka. Military honors will take place at 3:00 p.m.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
A full obituary will be in the Friday edition.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 12, 2019