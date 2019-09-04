|
David E. McNamee
Winchester - David E. McNamee, age 81, of Winchester passed away peacefully up north at the family cabin on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born October 2, 1937, in Illinois to the late Emory and Hattie (Peterson) McNamee. David was a 1956 graduate of Winneconne High School, where he was a decorated athlete. David served for 4 years in the U.S. Air Force in Montana, and on May 31, 1958, he married Cleo Hanson. After returning from the service David took over Gordon Hanson's insurance business which he had for many years until his retirement. He had served as a Boy Scout leader, had been a volunteer with the Clayton/Winchester Fire Department, was a member of the Winneconne Community School Board for 17 ½ years, and started the Winchester Little League. David was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Winchester.
David and Cleo were blessed with four children and that family grew with nine dearly loved grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Surviving him are: his wife of 61 years, Cleo McNamee; children, Allen (Barb) McNamee, Mark (Jill) McNamee, Robyn (Todd) Schroeder, Mike (Sheri) McNamee; grandchildren, Kyle, Kelsey, and Sam McNamee, Zach (Ashley) McNamee, Parker (Kelsey) McNamee, Cason (fiancée, Kristin) Schroeder, Andy Schroeder, Abby and Madison McNamee; great-grandchildren, Brody and Haven McNamee. David is also survived by a sister, Donna Samuelson; a sister-in-law, Naomi Kasperek; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Along with his parents, David was also preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers, Ruth, June, Rose, Betty, Robert, and Donald.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church of Winchester 8396 Steeple Hill Dr. Larsen, Wisconsin. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the church with Pastor Connie Bramlett officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established.
David's family wishes to thank Betty and Earl Nelson for taking him in to live with them as a youth. They also wish to thank the Conover Responders for their care and kindness, the caregivers from the past few months, and the friends and neighbors who shared time with him over the years.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2019