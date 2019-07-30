|
David G. Hurd
Oshkosh - David Hurd, age 62, of Oshkosh, went home to be with his Lord and Savior and his wife Katie on July 29, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center. Davey was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on October 14, 1956 the son of Richard Sr. and Arla (Jensen) Hurd. He was the third oldest of six children; Richard Jr. (Donna) Hurd, Margie (Kelley) Herd, Sue (Jim) Sahlstrom, Judith Baker, Dan (Dee Dee) Hurd, and Darrell Winkler.
Davey's greatest accomplishment in life was to be a good Dad and a Papa to four kids; Rebecca (Matthew) Gruettner, Isaiah (Natalie) Hurd, Marcus (Allie) Hurd, Heidi (Jason) Bretzel, fourteen grandchildren, Jenniah (Andy) Gavin, Mya, Carmichael, McKenzie, Oliver, Theodore, Carter, Edyn, Silas, Ajay, Sommer, Jazmyn, and Jayson.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife; Katie, Parents, and step-brother; Bobby Winkler
Dave was a selfless, caring, sensitive, loving man. Sometimes to a fault. He was an overly obsessed sports fan keeping stats for the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers all the way back to the 1970's.
Twenty-three years after the loss of his wife Katie he found love and a partnership with Gladys King.
Funeral services for David will be held on Saturday August 3, at 12:00 PM in Wyldewood Baptist Church with the Rev. Jared Longsine officiating. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the hour of services.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 30 to July 31, 2019