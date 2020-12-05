David Glenn Troudt



Shreveport, LA - A Mass of Christian burial for David Glenn Troudt, 74, will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Atlantic Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be the Very Reverend Matthew Long.



David was born on September 27, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Lloyd Henry Troudt and Geraldine Lewey Troudt and passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.



David was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He was a member of the Broadmoor Council Knights of Columbus 3407 where he served as a past Grand Knight. He retired from the telephone company after over 30 years of service and was a life-long Green Bay Packers fan. He was a US Army Veteran and served his country during the Vietnam War.



David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Troudt. He is survived by his daughters, Debra Steed and husband, Dennis of Shreveport, Louisiana and Donna Howard and husband, Traes of Dallas, Texas; sister, Julie Gantner; brothers, Jeff Hoessel, James Troudt, Steven Troudt and Kelly Troudt; grandchildren, Shannon, Joshua, Arden, Zoe, Samantha, Cheyenne, Maggie-Kate and Anders and six great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Atlantic Ave., Shreveport, LA 71105.









