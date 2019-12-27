|
David Golliher
Oshkosh - David R. Golliher, age 75 of Oshkosh, passed away at Ascension Mercy Medical Center on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born on November 18, 1944 to the late Wesley and Verna (Crook) Golliher in Oshkosh. He married Patricia Pahlow on May 4, 1968 and their marriage was blessed with two sons.
David attended Oshkosh Public Schools growing up. He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church. Throughout life, David worked at the Winnebago County Highway Department where he was a Heavy Equipment Operator. David had a love for the outdoors especially camping, hunting, fishing and archery. He enjoyed going to flea markets and he always served as a great handyman.
David is lovingly survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Scot (Nacia) and Eric (Sandy) Golliher; grandchildren, Melonie (Jake) Wiesner, Derek Golliher, Dan (Jennifer), Mandy (Nate) and Butch (Erica); great-gradnchildren, Fynnlee, Reagan and Gus Wiesner, Savanna, Allie, Liam, Chase, Daxton, Coen and Sebastian; siblings, Ronald (Sandra), Dennis (Paula Wing), Ruth Westenberger, and Delores (Matt Salzieder) Laatsch. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and foreign exchange student, Jorge Perez.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Lois (Robert) Winkler; brothers-in-law, Stanley Laatsch and Howard Westenberger; Mother and Father-in-law, Alfred and Loretta Pahlow; brother-in-law, Michael Pahlow and sister-in-law, Judy Pahlow.
A Memorial Mass will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Dr. with Fr. Tom Long officiating. Visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019