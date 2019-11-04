|
|
David Haines
Oshkosh - David Carl Haines passed away in Oshkosh on November 2, 2019.
He was born on May 2, 1949 in Marinette, WI to Arthur and Marjorie (nee Wolfe) Haines. He studied at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he received his Bachelor's degree in Psychology and then his Master's degree in Special Education. He married Karen S. Pucci on May 27, 1972 and together had two children, Andrew (AJ) and Margo.
David enjoyed fishing, camping, he was a dedicated Packers and Badgers fan, he enjoyed visiting his kids in Florida, taking trips with friends, and spending time with his family. He could always be found helping anyone in need. He loved a good joke or story and everyone who met him, liked him.
He is survived by his wife Karen (nee Pucci) Haines of Oshkosh, WI; children, Andrew J. Haines of Orlando, FL, Margo C. (Dallas) Anioce of Appleton, WI; sister, Deborah Haines of Milwaukee, WI; uncle and aunt, Butch and Judith (nee Wolfe) Heckel of Marinette WI, and Ross and Holly Wolfe of Menominee, MI; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur J. Haines and Marjorie F. Haines (nee Wolfe).
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, at Fox Cities Funeral Home, 3026 Jackson St, Oshkosh, from 10am until time of service at 11:30am with a celebration of life to follow.
Special thank you to Ascension at Home Hospice and nurse Jenny.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be determined at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019