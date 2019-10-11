Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Plymouth Congregational Church
1325 Georgia St
Oshkosh, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Plymouth Congregational Church
1325 Georgia St.
Oshkosh, WI
David Kossel

David Kossel Obituary
David Kossel

Oshkosh - David M. Kossel, age 62, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his brother Fred's home. He was born on December 1, 1956 to Howard and Doris (Larsen) Kossel.

David was a dairy farmer in Oshkosh until 2015. He was active in 4-H, FFA, and the Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Fire Department in his younger years. He took the Ag. Short Course at F.V.T.C., and later went back to F.V.T.C. to get his C.D.L. In 2018 he became an over the road truck driver for Legacy Express, Fond du Lac. He loved seeing the country and meeting people from all over. A Packer fan his entire life, he was devoted to attend all home games. Also, he had an amazing memory for dates of when things happened. We lost our family historian. David was very good at helping others.

David is survived by his six siblings: Susan (Larry) Hamm of Cave Creek, AZ, Frederick Kossel of Neenah, Patricia Roberts of Wausau, John (Jan) Kossel of Oshkosh, Ellen (Steven) Leppert of Worthington, Ohio, and Mary (Steven) Kuehnl of Oshkosh; 12 nieces and nephews: Nicholas (Kathryn) Hamm, Matthew (Emily) Hamm, Michael Kossel, Ryan (Maggie) Roberts, Mandy Wright, Jesse Kossel, Lisa (Dean) Jagielo, Joseph (fiancée, Kari Amerling) Kossel, Jason Kossel, Brian (Caitlin) Leppert, Michelle (Kevin) Donovan, Paul (Heather) Kuehnl and Jennifer (Benjamin) Morton. David loved hearing stories about all of his great- nieces and nephews.

Preceding David in death are his parents.

A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1325 Georgia St., Oshkosh, with Rev. Brian Bradley officiating. Burial will be in Ellenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial in David's name is being established by the family.

The family extends a special thank you to Legacy Express, for giving him the experience of his life.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
