Oshkosh - David L. "Butch" Block, age 79, of Oshkosh, died on Saturday October 17, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center from complications caused by COVID-19. He was born on June 14, 1941 in Milwaukee a son of Conrad and Marion Jane Janowski. On June 22, 1963 he married Charlene Fisher in Oshkosh.He graduated from Oshkosh High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, and the Green Bay Packers.He is survived by his wife Charlene, his son Eric(Wendy) Block, his daughter Shannon(Brian) Gibson, his 4 grandchildren whom he adored, Brady Block, Jacob Block, Haleigh Gibson, Nolan Gibson, three brothers Gary Block, Denny Block, Randy Block, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and his dog BuddyHe was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Dawn, and one brother Larry.A celebration of life is being scheduled for a future date.The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Medical Center ICU for being so good to him.