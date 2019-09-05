|
|
David Lee Schmude, Sr.
Oshkosh - David Lee Schmude, Sr., 77, Oshkosh, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born May 29 ,1942 to Russell and Laurel (Baldry) Schmude. He graduated from Omro High School in 1960. Dave was married Julie Ann Langkau on November 16, 1979 in Oshkosh.
With a love of driving, Dave spent much of his career driving for Hartwig Transit (contract mail) between Oshkosh and St. Paul.
Dave was a proud member of American Legion Post 234 of Omro, Wisconsin. He was Sergeant at Arms for the Post and was named Legionnaire of the year in 2013. His favorite activities included bingo (both calling and playing) and playing cribbage with anyone he could find. He was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and loved trips to Las Vegas.
David is survived by his wife, Julie; sons Gary (Jennifer) Schmude, Oshkosh; David (Debby) Schmude, White Cloud, MI; Thomas (fiancé Katie) Schmude, Winneconne, daughter Stacey Schmude, Oshkosh, and son-in-law Daven (friend Patti) Howard. He is further survived by his brother Neil (Debbie) Schmude, aunt Marge Schmude, sister-in-law and best friend Barb Langkau; Laura (David) Ambroso, Mike Langkau and Dave Langkau; and extended family members brother Ken (Chi) Jungwirth, Caroline (John) Overzet, Sharon Hebert, Iris (Mike) Bennett-Williams and Amy (Terry) Hathaway.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Alan and Russel, and daughter Stephanie Schmude Howard.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home at 865 South Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 5, 2019