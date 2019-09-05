Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Schmude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Schmude Sr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Schmude Sr. Obituary
David Lee Schmude, Sr.

Oshkosh - David Lee Schmude, Sr., 77, Oshkosh, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born May 29 ,1942 to Russell and Laurel (Baldry) Schmude. He graduated from Omro High School in 1960. Dave was married Julie Ann Langkau on November 16, 1979 in Oshkosh.

With a love of driving, Dave spent much of his career driving for Hartwig Transit (contract mail) between Oshkosh and St. Paul.

Dave was a proud member of American Legion Post 234 of Omro, Wisconsin. He was Sergeant at Arms for the Post and was named Legionnaire of the year in 2013. His favorite activities included bingo (both calling and playing) and playing cribbage with anyone he could find. He was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and loved trips to Las Vegas.

David is survived by his wife, Julie; sons Gary (Jennifer) Schmude, Oshkosh; David (Debby) Schmude, White Cloud, MI; Thomas (fiancé Katie) Schmude, Winneconne, daughter Stacey Schmude, Oshkosh, and son-in-law Daven (friend Patti) Howard. He is further survived by his brother Neil (Debbie) Schmude, aunt Marge Schmude, sister-in-law and best friend Barb Langkau; Laura (David) Ambroso, Mike Langkau and Dave Langkau; and extended family members brother Ken (Chi) Jungwirth, Caroline (John) Overzet, Sharon Hebert, Iris (Mike) Bennett-Williams and Amy (Terry) Hathaway.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Alan and Russel, and daughter Stephanie Schmude Howard.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home at 865 South Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

logo


logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now