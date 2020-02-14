|
|
David Lloyd "Chunkers" Davies
Oshkosh, WI - David Lloyd "Chunkers" Davies, age 80, rode off into the sunset on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after an unexpected yet courageous five day battle with cancer. David was born on July 4, 1939 in Oshkosh, a son of the late Ollie and Lillian (Lloyd) Davies. He married his sweetheart, Joan Mary Eiden on April 21, 1962. David married Joan during his Army National Guard tour of duty in Ft. Lewis, WA. Soon after they returned to Oshkosh David worked along side his father at Oshkosh City Cab while also raising cattle and crops on the farm. David also found time in his busy schedule to support various organizations that he was passionate about, such as the South Side Ice Yacht Club where he was a longtime member. When daughter number two started working for United Airlines, it was time to quit selling bus tickets, park the Checker and travel the world with Joan. By far their favorite place was New Zealand. Together, mostly Joan, they raised five amazing children; Tod, Libby, David (Michelle) , Jennifer and Robert (Amy). Grandpa Chunkers also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Ryan Davies, McKinzi (Jacob) Pope, Evan (Kazmira) Davies, Austin Davies, Parker and Blake Wilson, Hunter and Lillie Rosendahl; two great-grandsons, Levi and Lincoln Pope; a sister, Janie Davies of Seattle, also survives. He is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. David was preceded in death by his one true love, Joan Mary on March 13, 1997; his brother, Donnie Davies and a son-in-law, Sim Shambeau.
Funeral services for David will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Wesley United Methodist Church, 712 Florida Avenue in Oshkosh. The Reverends Tshishinen Mpoyo and Joann Schoblaski will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in Bethesda Cemetery, just down the road from the family home on James Road in Ring. A time of visitation will be held at the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive on Thursday, February 20th from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and also again at the church on Friday from 12 noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
Chunkers as he was fondly referred to lived life on his own terms and he left this world on his own terms. He will always be remembered for his laugh, wit, and his no BS approach to how the world worked. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020