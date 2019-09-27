Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
More Obituaries for David Thiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Noel Thiel


1936 - 2019
David Noel Thiel Obituary
David Noel Thiel

Ripon - David Noel Thiel, age 83, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Theda Care Medical Center in Berlin.

David was born on April 4, 1936, in Ripon, WI, the son of Noel and Anna (Roeder) Thiel. He graduated from Ripon High School and on April 23, 1955, David married Cordilia "Corky" Montey at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon. In his early years, he worked as a field man at Green Giant in Rosendale. Then David started working as a farmer with his father, Noel before retiring from trucking.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Corky Thiel of Ripon, WI; son, Dick (Barb) Thiel of Princeton, WI; two daughters, Debbie (Keith) Trapp of Oshkosh, WI and Dawn (Jim) Weber of Montello, WI; five grandchildren, Missy (Mark) Ramsdell, Joe (Sara Jo) Thiel, Anna (Andy) Johnson and Justin andAshley Weber; seven great-grandchildren, Jonathon, Kloe, Trenton, Morgan, Jayden, Camren and Reed; sister, Noann (Roy) Gomoll of Ripon and many nieces and nephews. David was preceded by his parents, grandson, Jayson Thiel and sister, Joyce Huth.

Visitation for David will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 9 - 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.

Memorial Service for David will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon with Reverend Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. Inurnment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ripon. A memorial is being established in his name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 27, 2019
