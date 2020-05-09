|
Oshkosh - David P. Christenson, 66, passed away on May 8, 2020. Born on November 14, 1953 to Robert and Dorothy Christenson, he was the fourth of five children. He grew up in Dwight IL and graduated from Dwight High School in 1971. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Illinois State University in 1975. He married Barbara Luecking on March 5, 1977.
Dave was a kind, patient man, a gentle spirit who always looked for the good in people. The finest example of a husband and father, he was, above all, devoted to his wife and family. During his journey with glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer, he persevered with uncommon strength, grace, and resolve. He was thankful to have beat the odds, living fully for nearly five years following his diagnosis. He viewed those years as a gift. They were indeed a gift to his family as well. He was enormously proud of his two children and his granddaughters.
Dave was an accomplished athlete in his younger years and an avid lifelong sports fan. He played varsity basketball, football, and baseball, but golf became his favorite sport. A sunny outing with friends on the golf course was definitely a good day.
Dave's 25-year career as a software engineer at Kimberly Clark was a source of great pride for him. He also took pride in his post retirement work with Transtar Medical Transport. For six years, he transported veterans to their medical appointments, finding much satisfaction in providing a service to those who sacrificed for their country.
In the years following his diagnosis in 2015, he and Barb traveled to Spain, Germany and France. They treasured time in the Carolinas with family and friends, as well as family reunions in the Outer Banks, Michigan and Illinois. In the recent fall, they explored the Mighty Five National Parks in Utah with lifelong friends and travel partners. Over the past two years, he and Barb also traveled frequently to Colorado to soak up family time and play time with their delightful granddaughters, the light of his life.
Dave is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barb, daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Josh Yde (Ann Arbor MI), son and daughter-in-law, Blake and Beth Christenson (Denver CO), and granddaughters Madison and McKenzie Christenson. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses: brother, Don (Darnell), sister, Carol Hutchings (Mike) and brother, Tom (Becky); brothers- and sisters-in-law, Rich and Debby Luecking and Ed and Sheri Luecking; and by many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert, and Dorothy; brother, John, and sister-in-law, Doris; and his father- and mother-in-law, Ferdinand and Armella Luecking.
His wife and family extend special thanks to Drs. Rick Davis, Karen Gremminger and Randall Johnson for their expertise and kindness during Dave's cancer journey. We are most grateful, as well, to the medical staff at ThedaCare Hospital who provided valued care and compassion to Dave during his recent time there. Especially during COVID 19, we humbly salute all healthcare professionals.
According to his wishes, Dave has been cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 9 to May 10, 2020