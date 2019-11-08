Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
David Peterson Obituary
Oshkosh - David M. Peterson, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born in Stevens Point on June 15, 1937, the son of the late Clarence and Lucille (Belmore) Peterson. He graduated from Manawa High School where he was known as "Pepsi Pete." He was good at baseball and tried out for the Milwaukee Braves. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1958 and served until 1964. He then spent 30 years as a machinist at Rockwell in Oshkosh, retiring in 1997. David was very athletic and enjoyed playing sports for most of his life. He enjoyed running until his 70's. Lately he was known to enjoy the occasional casino visit.

David is survived by his daughters: Dawn (Doug) Trochinski, Tracy (Jeff) Timm; grandchildren: Alex Drews and Austin (Fiancée, Lillian Pech) Trochinski; sister, Jeannie Jones; brother, Ray (Eileen) Peterson; and former wife, Judi Schiller. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Dick Peterson and Ronald Peterson; and sister, Joanne Simons.

It was David's wish to be cremated with no service.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
