Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services
181 S. Main Street
Markesan, WI 53946
(920) 398-3998
David Roberts


1937 - 2020
David Roberts Obituary
David Roberts

Markesan - David "Dave" F. Roberts, age 82 of Markesan, passed away at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Dave was born on November 9, 1937, the son of William and Lily (Smith) Roberts. On June 20, 1954, he was united in marriage to Arlene Teetz in Rosendale. An avid sports fan, Dave enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers, and Bucks. He also loved tractor pulls, competing for many years and also spectating.

Dave is survived by his wife, Arlene Roberts of Markesan; children, Jeff (Tina) Roberts and Linda (Elmer) Bock, both of Markesan; grandchildren, Bob (Jennifer) Bock, Jenni (Keith) Flash, Jeffrey Roberts, Daniel Wetzel, and Josh Courts; step-grandchildren, Sadie (Brandon) and Brad; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-grandchild; sister, Doris (Bob) Klapperich; sisters-in-law, Judy (Gerald) Laper of Markesan and Karen Teetz of Rosendale; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Terry, Brian, and Donald "Quart" Roberts; siblings, Bill (Bernette) Roberts, Tom (Marie) Roberts, Jerry (Adeline) Roberts, Orville Roberts, Margaret Meier, Jenny (Kenny) Neuman; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Arlyn Teetz, John Teetz, Mike Teetz, Betty Mae Teetz, and Debbie Pionke; and other relatives.

Services for Dave will be held at a later date.

Services for Dave will be held at a later date.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan is honored to be serving the family.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
