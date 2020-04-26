|
|
David Schlichting
Oshkosh - David N. Schlichting, age 68, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on Saturday, April 25, 2020. David had suffered many years from complications from his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam.
David was born on July 12, 1951 in Oshkosh, the sixth child of Edward and Ella Schlichting. He attended Oshkosh West High School an after his senior year, joined the Army in September, 1969.
Dave received basic training at Ft. Campbell, KY and Advanced Leadership training and Advanced Individual training at Ft. Knox, KY. Upon graduation from training, David volunteered for service in Vietnam. Dave was assigned to E-Troop 1st Cavalry 23rd Division. He was extremely proud of his service in Vietnam and was awarded among others, two Army Accommodations medals, good conduct medal, and Combat Infantry Badge. David was discharged from service in 1975 at the rank of Sergeant.
David met his wife, Kathy Eyers-Hein, in 1976 and they married in 1978 in Las Vegas. He often referred to Kathy as "His Best Friend."
Dave was an interstate truck driver for 10 years and then in 1986 joined state service as a corrections officer, working at Green Bay, Taycheeda, Oshkosh and then being promoted to sergeant 1991 at the Wisconsin Resource Center in Winnebago. David was again promoted in 1996 to Psychiatric Care Supervisor at W. R. C. where he was medically retired in 2004.
Dave was a life-time member of The American Veterans Association, Khe Shan Veterans, and past Vice President of Vietnam Veterans, Chapter 436 in Oshkosh.
David treasured going to his condos in Florida every year with his wife, children, grandkids, and friends, Carl and Beckie Geise and their children, Jacob and Jessica.
David is survived by his wife, Kathy; step-sons: Robert (Lisa M.) Hein, Scott (Lisa A.) Hein; grandchildren: Anna, Brooke, Brady and Emma; sisters: Shirley (Vern) Staerkel and Peggy (Mark) Potter; brothers: Edward (Barb), Russ (Chris) and William (Alexis); four great grandkids; and sister-in-law, Bunnie (Rich) Hunt.
David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Barnes; brother, Richard; and brother-in-law, Bill Eyers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Seefeld Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020