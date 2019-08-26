|
David Schulz
Oshkosh - David John Schulz, 72, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully on the morning of August 22nd, having lived a full life, rich in love. A lifelong Oshkosh resident, Dave was the son of Lloyd and Agnes (Schroeder) and older brother of Mary (Neil) Andrasko.
A kindhearted and gracious man, Dave was proud of his work, home and most of all his family. He is survived by wife Sandi (Pitts), two sons - Jim and Andy, a daughter - Sarah (Tony) Kind and special friend of the family Chris Schultz. Additionally, Dave is remembered by his seven grandchildren: Dulton and Riley (sons of Jim), Eleanor and Violet (daughters of Andy) and Henry, Sawyer and Everett (sons of Sarah/Tony).
Amongst his passions in life was the serenity of the outdoors and the pleasure that came with fishing and hunting. Joy came from the adventure of being on his boat, fishing in Lake Winnebago or one of many other spots in the area. Contentment was found in a tree stand or hunting with friends and family. Car rides through the countryside to witness the beauty of nature was a weekend event.
Professionally, as shop manager and machinist at the NAPA location on south Main St. for 40 years, Dave was a respected and knowledgeable member of the local auto industry. His appreciation and enjoyment of cars was a constant throughout his life and something he delighted in sharing with others.
Unflappable and positive, Dave endured the loss of his first wife Pauline (Raddatz) many years ago and later courageously survived and enjoyed life for 15 years after a difficult stroke. Dave will be remembered by many for his warm demeanor, steadfast determination and indominantable spirit.
Visitation for Dave will be at All Saints Lutheran Church in Oshkosh from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Wednesday, August 28th. A short memorial service will commence at 6:30 PM.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 26, 2019