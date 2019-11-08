|
|
David Suehring
Oshkosh - David J. Suehring, age 73, passed away at home, as were his wishes, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born in Clintonville on December 21, 1945, son of the late John and Ruth (Wiesmann) Suehring. David married Harriet DeBehnke, love of his life, in Oshkosh on September 9, 1978. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2007. He graduated from Marion High School then joined the Army from 1967-1970 serving in Viet Nam. David received the Purple Heart and Combat Infantryman Badge for his dedicated service to our country. David attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and worked as a diesel mechanic in new product development at Pierce Manufacturing, retiring after 22 years of employment. He enjoyed his life with Harriet, their dogs, baseball and friends.
David is survived by his aunt, Irma Suehring; niece, Sue (fiancé, Brian Greer) Schmidt; nephew, Jim (Nancy) Otto; great-nephew, Justin Schmidt; and brother-in-law, Jeff Zillmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; his parents, John and Ruth; and sister, Donna Zillmer.
A memorial visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of military honors at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will be on a later date at Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in David's name is being established.
Many thanks to all the best buddies for their dedication and diligence in being there for David. Further, a special thank you to the entire staff at the Michael D. Wachtel Cancer Center, Ascension Mercy Hospital, Ascension Homecare and Hospice, Evergreen Nursing Home and Home Instead for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019