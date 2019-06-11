|
David Theodore Panko
Oshkosh - David Theodore Panko, age 80, born July 6, 1938, passed away on May 28, 2019 with family by his side and friends near by. Those who knew him best knew he was a teddy bear on the inside and a grizzly bear on the outside. David was proud to be a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. David was a veteran of the United States Army. After his military service David traveled the roads of Wisconsin as a truck driver, sampling the coffee and Davey donuts along the way. He was known for being a life-long sports fan and a Trekkie. Farewell to an honorable man who will be missed.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 11, 2019