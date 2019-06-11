Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Resources
More Obituaries for David Panko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Theodore Panko


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Theodore Panko Obituary
David Theodore Panko

Oshkosh - David Theodore Panko, age 80, born July 6, 1938, passed away on May 28, 2019 with family by his side and friends near by. Those who knew him best knew he was a teddy bear on the inside and a grizzly bear on the outside. David was proud to be a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. David was a veteran of the United States Army. After his military service David traveled the roads of Wisconsin as a truck driver, sampling the coffee and Davey donuts along the way. He was known for being a life-long sports fan and a Trekkie. Farewell to an honorable man who will be missed.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now