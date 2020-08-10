Oshkosh - David W. Spomer, age 84, passed away August 8, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center of Oshkosh. He was born to the late Alexander and Adella (Mueller) Spomer on November 16, 1935 in Evanston, IL. After graduating from Oshkosh High School in 1954, He enlisted in the US Army in October of 1957; where he was active duty for three years in the 54th transportation division and served one year with the Texas National Guard. David married Joyce Stewert on April 20, 1962; they were together for 49 years until her passing in October 2011. He worked for Kimberly Clark in the maintenance department as a machine repairman for 35 1/2 years and enjoyed taking trips to the casino and watching sports.David is survived by his two daughters, Theresa (Bill) Leinweber, and Linda (Jack) Ludwig; grandchildren, Tina (Michael) Cook, Tori (Marc) Niemuth, Willy (Bethany) Leinweber, Neil and Cade Ludwig; great grandchildren, Sarah Stevenson (Shawn Lein), Kollen, Nevaeh, McKayliea, Izaiah, Mason Niemuth, Jasmyn, Ethyn, Peytyn, Aeralyn, Gannyn Leinweber; and special friends, Jenni Schmidli and Richard Zaske.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Spomer; and a great-grandson, Ethan Harrah.A service for David will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park on August 13, 2020 at 11 AM. A visitation will be held from 1030 until the time of service.The family would like to thank the staff at Arborview, the nursing staff at Ascension ICU and second floor of Ascension Hospital as well as the Ascension Hospice team.