David Zeff
Oshkosh - David Jacob Zeff, 4/20/20 - 5/1/19, passed away May 1, 2019, in Lakewood, Colorado where he lived for the past 7 yrs. He was born in St. Paul, MN to David and Elizabeth Nafey Zeff.
A World War II veteran, he served in the US Army. He held a BA in music and a BS in music education from the University of Minnesota and a MA in musical performance from the University of Wisconsin. An accomplished violinist and conductor, he lived most of his life in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. There he taught music and started the orchestra at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Oshkosh Masonic Lodge 27 F&AM for 67 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Ingwelde Pfitzner Zeff, in 2017. David is survived by his daughter Susan (David) Spoerke MD of Lakewood, CO and son David W. (Linda) Zeff of Lynchburg, VA; 5 grandchildren, Erik Spoerke of Albuquerque, NM, Laura (Ron) Schuchart of Apex, NC, Kevin (Ela) Zeff of Christiansburg, VA, Nick (Sharon) Spoerke MD of Reno, NV and Erika (Caleb) Luther of Longview, WA. He also has 9 great grandchildren.
We shall miss his love of family, interest in education, nature, fishing, travel, any kind of adventure, and most of all his inimitable sense of humor.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Seefeld Funeral Chapels, 1025 Oregon Street, Oshkosh. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019