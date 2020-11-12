1/
Dean Beier
Dean Beier

Milwaukee - Dean Richard Beier, age 61, died peacefully at Edenbrook Lakeside Nursing Home on November 11, 2020.

He graduated from Oshkosh West in 1977, and then began his working career in farming, but also employed as a septic installer, plumber, roofer, painter and constructed metal buildings. He spent a number of years as a first responder in the Rhinelander area.

Dean loved animals, especially horses and raised them for years.

Dean suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in 2004, and has resided in a group home since the accident.

Surviving him are his son, David; daughter, Cayla; three grandchildren; siblings, Renee, Margaret, Keith, Paul, Marie, Tony, John; and his step-mother JoAnn.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Iola; siblings, Rita, Priscilla, Louise, Michael, and Jim.

A Celebration of life at a later date.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
