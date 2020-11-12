Dean BeierMilwaukee - Dean Richard Beier, age 61, died peacefully at Edenbrook Lakeside Nursing Home on November 11, 2020.He graduated from Oshkosh West in 1977, and then began his working career in farming, but also employed as a septic installer, plumber, roofer, painter and constructed metal buildings. He spent a number of years as a first responder in the Rhinelander area.Dean loved animals, especially horses and raised them for years.Dean suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in 2004, and has resided in a group home since the accident.Surviving him are his son, David; daughter, Cayla; three grandchildren; siblings, Renee, Margaret, Keith, Paul, Marie, Tony, John; and his step-mother JoAnn.Dean was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Iola; siblings, Rita, Priscilla, Louise, Michael, and Jim.A Celebration of life at a later date.A memorial is being established.