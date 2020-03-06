Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
519 Knapp Street
Oshkosh, WI
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
519 Knapp Street
Oshkosh, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Schaetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna B. Schaetz


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanna B. Schaetz Obituary
Oshkosh - Deanna Beverly Schaetz, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 4, 2020 in Oshkosh, WI. She was born in Oshkosh on January 10, 1938 to the late Harry and Dorothy (Sucher) Ruh.

Spending time with her family and friends was a favorite pastime for Dee, who also took great joy in her grandchildren. Dee was a big fan of all types of music and she loved to dance, traveling was another passion that kept her busy. For over 30 years she managed the Knights of Columbus Club where she helped many people celebrate their special events. During retirement Dee was proud to help organize and participate in the Fourth of July and Memorial Day parades with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 437.

She is survived by her children John (Sandy) Schaetz, Debora (Tom) Luedeke, Paul Schaetz, Jeff (Krystal) Schaetz, Shelly (Eric) Allness, from her marriage to Ralph Schaetz. She is further survived by her sister Patricia Cholewinski and brother Ben (Kathi) Ruh, her twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and loving partner Rick Wing and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bob, Warren, Fred and Lorraine.

Dee's family would like to thank her wonderful longtime friend Anne Hauch for her loyal friendship and for making Mom laugh for so many years. The family would also like to thank the kind and patient staff at Lakeshore Manor.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 519 Knapp Street, Oshkosh, on Thursday, March 12 from 3:30pm-5pm followed by a service. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 437.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -