|
|
Oshkosh - Deanna Beverly Schaetz, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 4, 2020 in Oshkosh, WI. She was born in Oshkosh on January 10, 1938 to the late Harry and Dorothy (Sucher) Ruh.
Spending time with her family and friends was a favorite pastime for Dee, who also took great joy in her grandchildren. Dee was a big fan of all types of music and she loved to dance, traveling was another passion that kept her busy. For over 30 years she managed the Knights of Columbus Club where she helped many people celebrate their special events. During retirement Dee was proud to help organize and participate in the Fourth of July and Memorial Day parades with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 437.
She is survived by her children John (Sandy) Schaetz, Debora (Tom) Luedeke, Paul Schaetz, Jeff (Krystal) Schaetz, Shelly (Eric) Allness, from her marriage to Ralph Schaetz. She is further survived by her sister Patricia Cholewinski and brother Ben (Kathi) Ruh, her twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and loving partner Rick Wing and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bob, Warren, Fred and Lorraine.
Dee's family would like to thank her wonderful longtime friend Anne Hauch for her loyal friendship and for making Mom laugh for so many years. The family would also like to thank the kind and patient staff at Lakeshore Manor.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 519 Knapp Street, Oshkosh, on Thursday, March 12 from 3:30pm-5pm followed by a service. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 437.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020