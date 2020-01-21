|
|
Deanna Mary (Seibert) Sumrall
Lafayette - Deanna Mary (Seibert) Sumrall, 74, of Lafayette, passed away in her home on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
She was born April 7, 1945 in St. Elmo, IL to the late John B. and Dorothy (Durbin) Seibert.
She married James Richard Sumrall on November 23, 1968 in St. Elmo, IL. They were married for 46 years and raised three children together. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2015.
Deanna earned her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Western Illinois University and her Master of Science in education from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh. She worked several years in the field of special education.
Deanna was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette. She enjoyed music and learned to play the dulcimer later in life. She loved the outdoors and spent many hours watching the birds and squirrels in her backyard. She most loved spending time with her family, especially her seven grandchildren. One of her greatest joys was having time with everyone together on family vacations, most recently to Wisconsin and Michigan.
She was a kind soul, who always thought of others first. Even through her illness, she never complained. She dedicated her life to caring for others. First, in devoting her life to caring for her children, whom she viewed as the great accomplishment of her life. She chose a career that allowed her to serve others. Finally, she was the most loving grandmother, who always made each grandchild feel special and loved.
Surviving are her three children - James Joseph Sumrall (wife Rebecca) of San Diego, CA; Christina Dickson (husband Kyle) of Carmel, IN; and Julie Sumrall (fiancé Marc Eberhart) of Lafayette - and her grandchildren - Matthew, Joseph , Hannah, Audrey, Skyeler, Connor, and Makenna. She is also survived by her siblings - Paul Seibert of St. Elmo, IL, Veronica Boose of St. Elmo, IL and Angela Parks of Bourbonnais, IL. She is preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Beccue of Altomont, IL.
Those wishing are encouraged to donate in Deanna's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the National Audubon Society.
Visitation will be at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Boulevard, on Saturday, January 25 from 11:30 to 12:30. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Mary Cathedral at 1:00 pm with Fr. Cody Owens officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Friends and family may share their memories, thoughts, and condolences at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020