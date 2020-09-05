Deborah Lee Miller



Oshkosh - Deborah Lee Miller, age 68, of Oshkosh passed away on Wednesday evening September 2, 2020 at Aurora Hospital in Grafton, WI. Deborah was born in Oshkosh on August 29, 1952 the daughter of Alvin and Jane (Breaker) Ruedinger. On October 22, 1977 Deborah married Robert Lee Miller. She was employed at SNC in Oshkosh for many years and was a member of Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.



Deborah is survived by her husband Robert Miller of Oshkosh. Two sons, Robert Miller of Oshkosh and Randy (Maisee) Miller of Oshkosh. Two daughters, Tracy Miller of Greenville and Terri (Justin) Oesterreich of Oshkosh. One brother, Gary Ruedinger of Oshkosh and one sister, Denise (Chuck) Wright of Oshkosh. Fourteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Deborah was preceded in death by her parents.



Private family services will be held at Fiss & Bills Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Berg.









