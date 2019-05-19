Services
Saint John's Lutheran Church
808 N Main St
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
808 N. Main Street
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
808 N. Main Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Renea "Debbie" Lane


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah Renea "Debbie" Lane Obituary
Deborah "Debbie" Renea Lane

Oshkosh - Deborah "Debbie" Renea Lane, age 67 of Oshkosh passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1952 to the late Hazel Beyer in Neenah, WI. She married Vernon Lane Jr. on August 18, 1973 and their marriage was blessed with a daughter.

Debbie was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church on Main Street. She was active in the church choir. Debbie enjoyed crocheting, crafting, gambling, and being a certified P.I.A. She loved her family dearly, and treasured her time spent with them.

Debbie will be deeply missed by her daughter, Tammy (John) Stanchik; her dear grandchildren, Luke and Reanlyn Stanchik; god-children, Andrea (Jeremy) Tolle, Randi Jean "RJ" Latham, Rachel Latham, Ryan Latham; sisters, Vicki, Patti, Karri (Mark) Miller; brother, Greg Ziegler.

In addition to her beloved husband Vernon, Debbie was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and Mark Ziegler.

A funeral service for Debbie will be held at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 808 N. Main Street on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jennifer Czarnota officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Mattoon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider writing out memorials to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) or the Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS).

Debbie's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Andrea and Jeremy Tolle for all of the dedication and support at this difficult time.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.