Debra Maloney



On the morning of July 10th, 2020 Debra went peacefully to Heaven to fly with the angels, ending all of her Earthly pain.



Debra (Schwartz) was born on August 30th, 1962 in Waupun Wisconsin to Marvin and Patricia Schwartz. She went on to attend Horace Mann High School and graduated in 1980. There she met the love of her life, Edward, they married on November 23rd, 1989. They had two children, Laura and Travis.



She had many talents, one was cooking. She was employed at Planeview Travel Plaza for many years as a cook. She was also employed with Walmart up until the time of her illness. Between the two jobs she met her best friends. She has been described as: a kind soul, sweet, beautiful, amazing, loveable, sassy, my favorite person, and someone that could always make me laugh.



Some of her favorite past times were camping, grilling out, and outings with her family. While camping she enjoyed playing UNO, yahtzee and cards. She also enjoyed the Amish bakery nearby. Also, after working the night shift, she would love to go out to breakfast with her co-workers. She collected anything unicorn and dolphin related. She also loved tv especially, "General Hospital", "The Food Network", and "The Game Show Network". Above all her favorite memories were made with family, especially her Grandkids. Her eyes would light up and sparkle the moment she saw them.



She will be remembered as a strong, determined and brave soul that was always there for everyone. She could make any trouble feel so small. She always had a streak of sassiness and spunk that always made you laugh. She was one of those special people that everyone loved.



Debra is survived by her husband, Edward Maloney, children: Laura (Kevin) Henke, and Travis (Brittany Dodd) Maloney of Oshkosh, She is further survived by her cherished Grandchildren: Isiah, Arianna and Noah, and her brother Daniel (Heidi Kabitzke) Schwartz.



Her last wish was to spend her remaining days with family and friends. She was able to do this at her daughter's home. In those final days she was surrounded by family and friends that loved her dearly. A special thanks to everyone that helped care for her, especially: Kevin and Laura Henke, Arianna Buehring, Travis Maloney and Brittany Dodd, Ascension Visiting Nurses and Hospice team, and special caregivers Michelle, Ashlea, and Coralee.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18th at Living Water Lutheran Church, 1585 Oakwood in Oshkosh. Visitation will be open to the public from 9am -11am. A private service will follow for immediate family only, due to covid 19 restrictions.









