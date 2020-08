Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores A. Puzia



Puzia - Delores A. Puzia daughter of Harry and Martha (Wanta) Weir, born July 14, 1941. Passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Delores is the mother of Bryon Puzia of Oak Creek.



At Delores' request, no Services were held.



The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite assisted the Puzia family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313









