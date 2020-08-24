Delores HaidlingerOshkosh - Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Delores Haidlinger, peacefully passed away on August 21, 2020 at the age of 85. Her final days were spent at Evergreen, in Hospice care, enjoying phone calls and visits with family and friends. She remained light-hearted and strong-willed, at peace with the life she led. Born on May 3rd, 1935 in Winneconne, Wisconsin, Delores lived her life in Oshkosh, Wisconsin where she married her husband, Donald Haidlinger, on August 24, 1957. They spent 51 life-filled years together before his passing in 2009.Delores was known by others to be unapologetically herself; a woman that spoke her mind and always made her love for you known. Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening, trying new recipes, all things Packers, hunting and fishing with her sons. She loved being a grandmother and created memories for her grandchildren that would last a lifetime. Summer days filled with swimming (including a handmade beach with sand she had delivered to the backyard), homemade lunches, and waking them up during sleepovers for "midnight snacks". Later in life, her favorite times were spent with her daughter and son-in-law on the farm helping with chores, countless hours on the deck watching the fountain and abundant wildlife. She was always up for a trip to the casino, traveling and dining out.She is survived by her daughter Roxanne (John) Bouchea and daughter-in-law Stacey Haidlinger; grandchildren Amy (Tripp Ethridge) Haidlinger and Michael (Molly Hendries) Haidlinger; sister Betty Sawyer; sisters-in-law Francis Reinke, Betty Teal and brother-in-law Jerry Stuber; cherished friends Elaine Hartman, Cary and Karen Witt, and Gary Allmers.She is smiling down on us from above with her husband Donald and sons Jeff and Todd Haidlinger; sisters Rosetta Reinke, Inez Frank, Marceil Troudt and brothers Roland, Russel, Ted and Fritz Reinke; and beloved golden retrievers Beau and Abby.And so, we send Delores off with love, peace, and strength. She leaves behind family and friends who were forever impacted by her and who will miss her beyond words. Until we are able to join you again, we love you!!.A private service was held. Donations to the Oshkosh Humane Society in her name would be appreciated.