Delores Kropp
Oshkosh - Delores A. Kropp, 87, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019 at The Waterford of Oshkosh. She was born June 25, 1931 at home in the Town of Marion to Fred and Alvina (Dahlke) Meyer. She attended Waushara County Normal School and graduated from Wautoma High School in 1950. After graduation, Delores started working at Berlin Memorial Hospital. Deciding that she liked that work, she enrolled in the Lutheran School of Nursing in Milwaukee. She was so very proud of that even though it was for only one semester as the family could no longer afford it. At that point, she returned to work at Berlin Memorial Hospital.
On April 14, 1951, she married Merlin Kropp, or as she would say, "the neighbor boy who looked pretty interesting." Together, Merlin and Delores had 3 children, Dennis, Debrah and David. Delores worked at Kolpin Manufacturing for 29 years, where she started as a stitcher and worked her way up to Assistant Plant Manager. She did this while continuing to work at Berlin Memorial Hospital.
In 1984, Delores retired and moved to Richland Center where she worked in the activity department at a nursing home. At the same time, Delores and Merlin provided a loving foster home to two women and one foreign exchange student.
After Merlin passed away, Delores moved to Oshkosh where she lived with her daughter and family for 17 years. She began working at Homes for Independent Living where she was a counselor and caregiver. She retired, once again, in 2010 at the age of 78. Then, at the age of 79, decided it was time to find herself an apartment and live on her own again! In 2016, she moved to what would be her final apartment at The Waterford Assisted Living Community.
Delores enjoyed visiting with her family, cross-stitching, reading, gardening and taking day-long drives on any scenic route she could find. She will be so deeply missed by all who had the chance to know her and listen to her stories, but especially by her children, Dennis (Bev) Kropp, Debrah (Lyle) Nelson and David (Nancy) Kropp; a sister, Paula Burns; grandchildren, Kraig (Joni) Kropp, Albert (Tracey) Havlik, Chad (Jana) Kropp, Jody (Carrie) Kropp, Amanda (Eric) Ironside, Daniel (Heather) Nelson, Hillary (Tyson) Covington, David Jr. (Melissa) Kropp; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was welcomed into heaven by her husband of 41 years, Merlin Kropp; her mother, Alvina (Dahlke) Meyer; brother-in-law, John Burns; and her great-grandchildren, Jackson and Owen Ironside.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church on County Rd. F in Berlin, WI, with Pastor Gregory Sluke officiating. Interment will be in Marion Cemetery in Waushara County where services will conclude.
Memorial donations will be given to Oshkosh K-9 Unit and the Oshkosh Fire & Police Department.
The family would like to thank all who provided comfort, care and prayer during her final days. And as Delores would always say, "go on now, get out of here, you've got things to do!"
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 31, 2019