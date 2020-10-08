1/
Delores Mae Brasch
Delores Mae Brasch

Delores Mae Brasch was born Delores Higgins to Edward and Belva Higgins of Lamertine Wi on February 13, 1932 . As the youngest of six children, she spent her childhood years in Fond du Lac and graduated from Fond du Lac high school. She met the love of her life, Duane Brasch, in Fond du Lac at the roller rink and they were subsequently married on September 11, 1954. During their 66 years of marriage, Delores lovingly raised their four children, and worked many years as a beautician and in restaurant service. Beyond her family she enjoyed gardening, trips to the park. her special dog Annie and her home in Oshkosh. Delores was a selfless and loving wife and mother: never complaining, infinitely patient and always grateful for the love of family and the simple pleasures of life. She passed away at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh on September 23, 2020.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Duane, Virgil and Alvin and sisters Loretta and Genevieve

She is survived by her husband Duane, brother Edward, four children Michael (& wife Ruth), Debra (& husband John) Paulsen, Dawn (& husband Alan) Clow and Lori (& husband Matthew) Hays, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and special friend Marge Veruda.

The family would like to extend their heart-felt thanks to the Emergency Room and Intensive Care staff, doctors, and nurses at Ascension Mercy Hospital for their professional and caring efforts. The kindness and compassion of nurse Danielle Schroeder is particularly appreciated as she held our mothers hand and provided comfort for the hours leading up to her passing. Those efforts have definitely softened this family's pain and we are all grateful.

A private family memorial service will be held at the cemetery on October 10, 2020.




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
