Demitria Jean Janes
1995 - 2020
Demitria Jean Janes

Ripon - Demitria Jean Janes, age 24, of Ripon, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1995, in Neenah, WI, the daughter of Aaron Janes and Amy Leindecker. Demitria worked with her father at Alliance Laundry Systems in Ripon as an assembler. She had also worked various other jobs.

She enjoyed reading and studied the Bible. Demitria also enjoyed writing in her journals. She had a love for all animals and loved the family farm.

Those Demitria leaves behind to cherish her memory include her father, Aaron Janes of Ripon; her mother, Amy Leindecker of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Drew Kelm of Oshkosh; 3 sisters, Jessica Williams of Berlin, Samantha Williams of Fond du Lac, Amber Williams of Ripon; paternal grandfather, Jim Janes of Berlin; paternal grandmother, Marla Janes of Berlin; maternal grandparents, John (Diane) Lafler of Berlin; great grandmother, Alice Janes of Berlin; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; her cat, Kennedy.

A Celebration of Life for Demitria Jean Janes will be held at a later date. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Demitria with her family.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wachholz & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Service
303 W Harvard St
Princeton, WI 54968
(920) 295-6631
