|
|
Denis B. Kaufman
Oshkosh, WI - Denis Kaufmann (90) was born on September 1, 1929, and passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. He was the son of Leopold and Catherine (Freuen) Kaufmann. Denis married Gloria Jean Kozlowski on June 13, 1953. During his life Denis was employed by the Milwaukee Road Railroad, The Paper, and retired from Pluswood Industries. Denis served in the Army and was stationed in Korea as part of the 62nd Engineers Topographic Company. Denis enjoyed gardening, bowling, fixing puzzles, and playing cribbage. He also enjoyed riding his 3-wheel bike around Oshkosh. Most days if you drove past his house on Oshkosh Avenue you could see him through the window sitting at his computer. Denis is survived by four daughters and two sons: Susan (Gary) McDonald and Toni (Kim) Flegler of Oshkosh, WI, Kathryn (David) Loberg of Berthoud, CO, and Mary (Souvana) Sibou of Jackson, MN, Joseph (Judith) of Greenville, WI, and William (Kari) of Kenosha, WI: as well as 23 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Denis was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, daughter Shirley Monroe, grandson Jacob Kaufmann, and great grandson Alex McDonald. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Sister Leopold (Susan), Sister Catherine (Nina), Elizabeth Radford, and Isabelle Fessler as well as his brothers Anton and Jacob. He is survived by many relatives and friends. The family thanks all the caregivers at Heartland Hospice and Bella Vista Assisted Living and Memory Care.
A private family mass was celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Peter's Catholic Church. Burial followed in Riverside Catholic Cemetery in Oshkosh.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 20 to May 24, 2020