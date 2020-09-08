Denise Lucille Petzold



Denise Lucille Petzold, age 82 passed away on August 2, 2020 at Homestead Assisted Living in Topeka, Kansas.



She was born on February 18, 1938 in Berlin, Wisconsin. Her parents who preceded her in death were Frederick and Lucille Petzold, Oshkosh.



Denise was raised in Oshkosh, was a member of Sacred Heart Parish where she attended Sacred Heart School and Oshkosh High School. She then enlisted in the Navy and graduated class of 1956 from the Naval Academy where she became Petty Officer Second Class. Later she worked at Truax Air Force Base in Madison, Wisconsin before making her permanent residence in Topeka, Kansas.



Denise is survived by a sister, Patricia Bauer (Greg) and a brother Michael Petzold (Mary). She is further survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death also was a sister-in-law Berna Petzold.



Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be a Columbarium at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St Louis, Missouri









